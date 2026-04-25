Heat index alters residents routine

RESIDENTS in Cebu are adjusting their daily routines as elevated heat index levels continue to affect parts of Central Visayas, according to the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Based on the Pagasa highest heat index report from April 16 to 19, 2026, and its forecast as of April 19, areas in Cebu recorded heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 36°C. Similar conditions were observed at the Mactan–Cebu International Airport, indicating persistent hot weather.

In Bohol, Panglao International Airport recorded slightly higher heat index levels ranging from 35°C to 37°C. With the continuing hot conditions, residents have adjusted their schedules, shifting outdoor activities to early morning or late afternoon to avoid peak heat.

Adjustments

A local sari-sari store owner said she now does her errands later in the day to avoid the intense heat. She noted that midday travel has become increasingly difficult due to the direct exposure to the sun during those hours.

“Lisod kaayo ikumpra inig hapon kay kusog kaayo ang tutok sa adlaw,” she said.

(It is very difficult to buy supplies in the afternoon because the sun’s glare is very strong.)

Public areas such as malls and shaded spaces have become common refuge from the heat. Others rely on electric fans, air conditioning and increased water intake to cope with the rising temperatures that have characterized the mid-April period.

Precautions

Health authorities continue to remind the public to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and to stay hydrated. Taking breaks in cool areas is essential to prevent heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heat exhaustion during this peak period.

Pagasa continues to monitor the atmospheric conditions as the heat index remains at levels that require public caution. Residents are encouraged to monitor daily weather updates to better plan their outdoor activities and maintain safety.

Marc Paul C. Secretaria / DVRMNHS