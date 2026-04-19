Heat index in Metro Cebu reaches 34°C Sunday afternoon

THE heat index in Metro Cebu reached 34 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2026, based on readings from the Mactan station, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said.

In a phone interview with SunStar Cebu, Pagasa Visayas Weather Specialist Janina Marte said that the actual air temperature recorded at the same time was 31 degrees Celsius.

The highest heat indices recorded in Metro Cebu this April reached 37 degrees Celsius on April 5, 7, 8, and 13.

Temperature is the actual heat measured by a thermometer, while the heat index reflects how hot it feels to the human body when humidity is taken into account. (CDF)