Heated debate in Cebu City Council: Osmeña, Rama clash over rules

A HEATED argument broke out at the Cebu City Council on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, as leaders clashed over how meetings should be run. The dispute between Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Councilor Mikel Rama briefly halted a discussion about a local college scholarship program.

The tension started during a debate about accrediting the Asian College of Technology International Educational Foundation (Actief) Pit-os Campus. Councilor Rama called out Vice Mayor Osmeña for joining the debate while he was still sitting in the presiding officer’s chair.

Rama argued that the person leading the meeting must remain neutral. He insisted that if the Vice Mayor wanted to argue for or against a topic, he had to step down from the chair and speak from the floor like everyone else.

“Under our house rules, the role of the presiding officer is very important in maintaining administrative neutrality,” Rama said.

"I am not a clerk"

Vice Mayor Osmeña did not take the reminder lightly. He argued that as an elected official, he has a duty to speak up for the people and should not be limited to just managing the meeting.

“What you are really trying to say is that the role of the vice mayor is that of a clerk,” Osmeña replied. “I have been very fair in giving everyone a chance to speak out, but also don't tell me that I have to keep my mouth shut because I will not keep it shut.”

Rama then clarified that he was not preventing the vice mayor from speaking, but only asking that he do so from the floor and not while presiding.

The argument was eventually settled when Osmeña agreed to let Councilor Philip Zafra take over the chair so the discussion could continue.

Students caught in the middle

The real issue behind the shouting is a plan to expand the city’s scholarship program to the Actief Pit-os campus. Right now, students living in remote mountain areas have to travel long distances and pay high transportation costs to reach other accredited schools.

Supporters of the plan say the P10,000 per semester in financial aid is a lifeline for poor families. However, the City Council previously rejected the move in a close 8–7 vote.

The Compliance Side: Councilors like Mikel Rama and Jun Alcover say the school has "incomplete requirements" and potential "conflict-of-interest issues." They argue they must follow the law strictly to avoid legal trouble.

The Advocacy Side: Vice Mayor Osmeña and Councilor Alvin Arcilla believe the council is using technicalities to block help for children. Osmeña warned against using students as "gambling chips" in a political game.

What happens next?

The future of the scholarship for the Pit-os campus depends on whether the school can provide the paperwork the council is demanding. Mayor Nestor Archival noted that the rejection is not final and has encouraged the school to try again.

The City Council is expected to look at the proposal again as early as next week. For now, hundreds of students in Cebu’s mountain barangays are waiting to see if politics or paperwork will stand in the way of their education.