Heaven, Marco reunite at media conference

FORMER couple Marco Gallo and Heaven Peralejo reunited during the media conference for “Our Yesterday’s Escape” on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

“Our Yesterday’s Escape” is the sixth installment of Viva One’s “University Series,” starring Jairus Aquino and Nicole Omillo.

Marco and Heaven admitted they missed each other, delighting fans. Their romance began while filming “The Rain in España,” one of the titles under the “University Series” in 2023. They confirmed their breakup in July 2025.

“So now, I think we’re in a much better place. There’s no anger anymore. Nothing like that. I’m happy being around you and it’s nice to work with you. So for now, let’s just focus on work. Is that okay?” Marco told the actress.

Meanwhile, Heaven became emotional and fought back tears as she recalled the memories the series had given her.

“Because when we started, Viva One was also just starting out. There were times we’d have mall shows and think, ‘Oh no, there aren’t many people.’ That’s how we started. And now we’re seeing how much it’s grown. I don’t know, but with everyone, we’ve really bonded. We’ve created so many memories together,” Heaven said. / TRC S