Heaven Peralejo launches fuel aid for drivers

ACTRESS Heaven Peralejo launched the “Pasada for a Cause” initiative on April 26, 2026, providing P500 worth of gasoline to 150 jeepney drivers.

The project was supported by her fan group, MarVen Royals, named after her former tandem with actor Marco Gallo.

Peralejo and Gallo first worked together in the 2023 series “The Rain in España” and were previously in a relationship. They have since parted ways but remain on good terms.

The initiative follows similar efforts by other celebrities and fan groups who have provided fuel assistance amid rising oil prices. / TRC S