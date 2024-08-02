Heavy rains cause creek to overflow, stranding teachers in Argao

THE heavy downpour in the mountainous area of Argao yesterday afternoon, August 1, 2024, caused a small creek to overflow onto the road, resulting in some teachers who were on their way home getting stranded.

This was disclosed by Mr. Ariel Geyrozaga Calledo, head teacher of Conalum Elementary School in Barangay Conalum, mountainous area of Argao, in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

According to him, around 5 pm of August 1, 2024, after they finished work at school, he was riding a motorcycle to go home to Carcar City with three teachers who were also on motorcycles.

However, when they reached Sitio Sibuyan in Barangay Cansuje, mountainous area of Argao, the floodwaters from the small creek overflowed onto the road.

He and his three teachers could not immediately cross, which caused them to be stranded. They waited for the floodwaters to subside because if they forced themselves to cross, they might be swept away along with their motorcycles.

As the water gradually subsided, they were able to cross with the help of the local residents.

Calledo also said tha he has been the Head Teacher at Conalum Elementary School for almost three years, and this was his second experience with such flooding that overflowed onto the road.

It is very dangerous, especially for children who might get caught in the floodwaters, and he hopes that action will be taken soon, he said. (DVG)