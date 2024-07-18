Heavy rains cause flooding, evacuation in 5 northern LGUs

HUNDREDS of residents in five local government units (LGUs) in northern Cebu were evacuated when those places experienced heavy rainfall and flooding due to a low-pressure area on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

These LGUs were the city of Bogo and the municipalities of Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio and Tabogon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas issued a red rainfall warning, which led to some LGUs evacuating their residents living in danger zones, such as coastlines and rivers.

In Bogo City, Rex Ygot, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Thursday, July 18, that most routes were already passable, except for the interior road connecting Barangays Banban and Cayang due to a damaged bridge.

Flash floods were reported due to overflowing rivers, but no accidents were recorded.

Nine families from low-lying areas in Barangays Taytayan and Nailon were evacuated to their respective barangay halls.

Daanbantayan

In Daanbantayan, Mayor Sun Shimura said their Municipal DRRMO used submersible pumps to address ankle-deep water that entered some houses.

A backhoe was deployed to help drain rainwater, particularly in low-lying areas.

Several families were evacuated to schools in Barangays Tapilon, Pajo, Poblacion, Aguho, Bitoon, Talisay, Maya and Paypay.

In Pajo and Poblacion, 32 individuals were evacuated. In Aguho, 16 individuals; 88 in Tapilon; six in Bitoon; and 61 in Maya.

San Remigio

In San Remigio, Municipal DRRMO head Jan Raymund Eballena Frasco reported knee-deep floodwaters that damaged houses, appliances and crops, such as corn.

The Engineering Department and Municipal Agriculture Office will assess the extent of the damage.

San Remigio’s DRRMO evacuated 180 individuals to the town’s sports complex.

Flooding was also reported in several areas of Medellin and Tabogon, affecting Barangays Kawit, Mahawak, San Isidro in Medellin and Barangays Labangon and Tabao-ao in Tabogon. / DPC, DVG