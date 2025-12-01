Heavy rains cause severe flooding

SEVERE flooding and heavy traffic swept across several areas in Lapu-Lapu City after torrential rainfall, measuring 114 millimeters (mm), disrupted public transportation and local mobility Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

Knee-deep floodwaters swamped access roads and residences in Lapu-Lapu City’s low-lying communities, with incidents reported in Barangays Basak, Ibo, Pajo, and Pajac.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan ordered the deployment of response teams from the City Engineering Office and the respective barangays’ Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office to conduct declogging, desilting, and dewatering operations using submersible pumps in the flooded areas.

SunStar Cebu observed on Monday vehicle movement slowed down significantly in many areas of the city, causing traffic delays lasting two to three hours.

A video sent by Virgielyn Jayoma to SunStar Cebu also showed floodwaters inundating Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base Elementary School after heavy rains prompted the cancellation of classes.

Chan has requested additional equipment for flood response, while the City Traffic Management System oversaw traffic.

“The City Government is doing everything possible to restore normal conditions and assist affected communities,” said Chan.

Weather

The heavy rainfall that caused flooding in the city was due to the flare-up of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, according to weather specialist Joseph Merlas of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

Merlas said Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, and parts of Mandaue City experienced torrential rainfall between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., with Mactan station recording a total of 114 mm.

He said such intense rainfall in only three hours is unusual and represents the highest recorded rainfall in December outside of any typhoon or other weather system.

Pagasa Visayas estimated that the rainfall equaled approximately 570,000 drums of water per square kilometer.

While cloud clusters are present outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, Merlas said residents should expect a return of hot weather over the next three days.

Following the heavy flooding, Lone District Rep. Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan advised residents affected by the flood to visit their local barangay health centers to receive medication to prevent leptospirosis.

Chan apologized to motorists stranded in traffic and for households impacted by rising floodwaters. He said no lives were placed at risk despite the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, a waterspout was reported in Barangay Punta Engaño during the heavy rains. Waterspouts form when a layer of cool air moves over warm water, creating a spinning column of air, or vortex, that extends upward to a cumulus cloud. / DPC