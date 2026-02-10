Heavy rains continue in Cebu as Pagasa warns of floods, landslides

RESIDENTS in Cebu are experiencing continued heavy rains brought by a weather system known as the shear line, prompting warnings of possible flooding and landslides across parts of the province, according to the weather bureau.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Visayas chief weather forecasting specialist Jhomer Eclarino said strong to heavy rainfall is expected to persist in Cebu until this Tuesday evening, February 10, 2026.

“Here in Cebu, we still have strong rains that may last until tonight,” said Eclarino in Cebuano. “We are under a heavy rainfall warning, so flooding and landslides are expected.”

Reports of flooded areas and landslides have already surfaced on social media, which Eclarino said confirms the risks associated with the current weather conditions.

He said the rains mostly affecting Visayas are caused by the shear line, a convergence of cold air from the northeast monsoon, or “amihan,”and warm air coming from the Pacific Ocean.

As of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, February 10, no low pressure area is being monitored.

Pagasa said weather conditions in Cebu are forecast to improve starting Wednesday, February 11, and continue getting better through the weekend.

Eclarino urged residents to remain vigilant and coordinate closely with their local government units and disaster risk reduction offices on precautionary measures and possible preemptive evacuations. (DPC)