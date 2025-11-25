Heavy rains flood Barili, Carcar City

TROPICAL Depression Verbena caused widespread flooding across Cebu Province after making landfall in Talisay City at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, but disaster officials reported zero casualties thanks to preemptive evacuations.

The storm brought heavy rainfall concentrated in southern Cebu, with Dumanjug recording over 201 millimeters (mm) of rain in 24 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

Pagasa Visayas chief weather forecasting specialist Jhoemer Eclarino said that despite Verbena being a weak tropical depression, it continued to bring significant rainfall across the Visayas, with flooding reported in southern Cebu, Negros Province and Bacolod.

While the rainfall was only about half that of Typhoon Tino earlier in November — which brought more than 400 mm — Eclarino said the volume was still significant, equivalent to more than one million drums of water per square kilometer.

Severe flooding in Barili

The Municipality of Barili experienced some of the worst flooding, with water levels rising above human height in some areas.

Akim Montemayor, 53, of Barangay San Rafael said he was woken by his brother-in-law past midnight as floodwater from Santa Anna River began overflowing. Water rapidly rose to nearly roof-level at his one-story house, forcing him to evacuate his family and neighbors to higher ground.

“The high tide from the sea and the gush of water from the hill met, so the water level rose very quickly,” Montemayor said in Cebuano.

He was unable to salvage furniture, garments and appliances, with some items swept away by floodwaters. The water started subsiding around 4 a.m. and completely receded by 6 a.m.

Montemayor said there is still no electricity and water in their area. He urged local government units (LGUs) to provide hot meals, potable water and dry clothing while they try to recover from yet another calamity.

He said their area is situated in a flood-prone zone, but it was the first time that the water level was “higher than a person,” as past incidents would only result in ankle-level flooding.

Montemayor was among the thousands of families in Barangay San Rafael who were victims of Verbena’s devastation.

Barili Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (LDRRMO) head Richel Montemayor reported that seven low-lying barangays along Santa Anna River — Poblacion, Santa Anna, San Rafael, Guibuangan, Gunting, Campanga and Mantayupan — were affected. About 126 families or 425 individuals were evacuated the night before the storm and have since returned home.

Several houses were damaged or collapsed, motor vehicles were flooded, and livestock including hogs, poultry and goats were swept away. Assessment of damages is ongoing.

Carcar City response

In Carcar City, Mayor Patrick Barcenas reported no casualties following heavy rains that flooded Barangays Poblacion 1, 2 and 3. At least 300 families were preemptively evacuated late Monday night, Nov. 24.

The ground floor of Cebu Provincial Hospital in Barangay Poblacion 2 was inundated with ankle-level floodwater around 1 a.m., forcing patients and medical staff to evacuate to upper floors. The water subsided by 6 a.m.

Barcenas noted that while the City’s flood-control system helped, unfinished sections may have allowed water to escape into nearby communities. A spillway overflow also contributed to flooding, though the water has since subsided and roads are passable.

Provincial and city response

Cebu Province Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council head Dennis Pastor praised the “best response” with zero casualties, crediting everyone who obeyed local government advisories for preemptive evacuation.

“I hope this continues na we have this alert status, kanang cooperation sa mga LGU advisory, non-complacent,” Pastor said.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro commended LGUs for their preemptive evacuations and announced that the Provincial Government sent 1,000 hot meals, food packs and water to affected families. Prophylactic antibiotics were delivered to Carcar City to prevent leptospirosis and other water-borne diseases.

In Cebu City, Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the DRRMO committee, reported zero casualties and no landslide incidents.

“We achieved zero casualties because of the cooperation of the residents and their barangays,” Tumulak said in Cebuano.

However, he warned that several upland barangays — including Babag, Cantipla, Sudlon 1, Binaliw, Guba, Lusaran and Paril — remain high-risk as saturated ground increases chances of soil movement if the weather becomes hot.

Olango Island damage

At least 22 houses in Barangay Pangan-an on Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City, were damaged by heavy rains and strong winds.

Barangay Captain Junrey Casiao said the destruction exceeded that of Typhoon Tino, which damaged only five houses. The affected homes are located in Sitios Bon-bon, Song-on, Looc Tunga and Tabay.

Eight families living near the shoreline were evacuated around 1:40 a.m. when winds intensified. Casiao attributed the damage to light construction materials and proximity to the coastline. No significant flooding or injuries were reported in the barangay.

Weather outlook

Cebu is expected to experience fair weather by Wednesday, Nov. 26, with conditions projected to “return to normal” as Verbena dissipates, Eclarino said.

Verbena is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday, Nov. 27. / DPC, EHP, CAV, CDF