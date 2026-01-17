Heavy vehicles barred from major roads today

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered a temporary truck ban along major thoroughfares in the city as part of traffic management and public safety measures for Sinulog 2026.

Under Executive Order (EO) 054, Series of 2026, trucks, trailers and delivery vans with a gross vehicle weight exceeding 6,500 kilograms are prohibited from traversing identified routes on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, from 12:01 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The executive order, titled “Temporary Truck Ban Along Major Thoroughfares in Cebu City in Connection with Sinulog 2026,” aims to protect pedestrians, prevent severe traffic congestion, and ensure the efficient movement of emergency and essential vehicles during the festivities.

The restricted routes include:

From the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) leading to Sergio Osmeña Ave., Mandaue City; and

From Bulacao through N. Bacalso Ave. up to M.J. Cuenco Ave. in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The issuance followed a recommendation from the Traffic Management Coordination Board, which unanimously urged the mayor to impose the ban during its Jan. 9 meeting due to the expected surge in crowds and vehicular traffic. Archival cited the city’s police power and the General Welfare Clause, noting that the festival traditionally results in extraordinary traffic volume and heightened risks of delayed emergency responses.

While standard exemptions under City Ordinance 1430 apply, vehicles delivering perishable goods — such as fresh food, agricultural produce, seafood and meat — may be temporarily exempted. To qualify, drivers must carry valid delivery permits, invoices, or documentation clearly indicating the nature of the cargo, and they must comply with all directions from traffic authorities.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will lead enforcement in coordination with the Philippine National Police and barangay officials. The CCTO and the City Public Information Office have been directed to ensure the wide dissemination of this advisory and to place appropriate signage along affected routes.

Violators will be penalized in accordance with existing city ordinances governing truck traffic. The order applies exclusively on Jan. 18 and will automatically lapse at 9 p.m. that same day. / CAV