Hedone emerges victorious in Changwon K-pop prelims

HEDONE, a dance crew from Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova, emerged victorious over 32 competing groups during the Changwon K-Pop World Festival Cebu preliminary held on June 27.

Organized by the Consulate of the Republic of Korea and Y101 FM’s Hallyu IL, the event continues to spotlight the growing K-pop performance scene in Cebu and nearby areas.

It also serves as a qualifier for local acts hoping to secure a place in the Philippine national pool and possibly advance to the global finals in Changwon, South Korea, this October.

Standout routine

HEDONE impressed judges and spectators with a high-energy cover of ATEEZ’s “Bouncy,” delivering sharp formations, quick transitions and strong stage presence throughout the performance.

Their routine earned them the top spot and a P20,000 cash prize. Joining them in the top three were THE GLITZ from Lapu-Lapu City and ALPHA from Manila, who also moved forward as finalists for the Philippine national pool.

A long-awaited breakthrough

For HEDONE, the win was especially meaningful as it marked their first major victory after around 10 years of competing.

“This is our very first win in [the] Changwon KPOP Festival, so it’s really a major achievement for us as a group,” said Ina, the group’s leader. She dedicated the victory to their late manager, who passed away two years ago.

“He always really dreamed that we would become champions, even just for once. And then, now it finally happened, so we’re so grateful for this,” she shared.

Hard work and teamwork

Ina described their preparation as intense and challenging, saying the group went through long hours of rehearsal and internal conflicts while preparing for the competition.

Despite the difficulties, she said the members remained committed to their routine and focused on giving their best performance.

She credited the group’s dedication and perseverance for their success, saying their win reflects years of hard work and a shared belief that they deserved the opportunity to represent Cebu on a bigger stage.

Celebration of K-pop culture

Consul General Yim Jeanhyuk said the festival goes beyond showcasing the local footprint of K-pop, describing it as a celebration of music’s power to bring people together.

“We are celebrating our people and the energy we share with the world every single day,” he said.

The event also drew participants from Bohol, Manila and different parts of Cebu, highlighting the wide reach of K-pop culture and the strong support for performance groups in the region.

What’s next

The top three winners from the Cebu prelim will be endorsed for consideration in the national finals. The grand champion of the national competition will receive a P20,000 cash prize and the chance to travel to Changwon, South Korea in October to represent the Philippines at the global finals.

For HEDONE, the victory is both a milestone and a motivation to keep improving. After years of competing and refining their craft, the group now stands closer to a possible international breakthrough.

Their Cebu win also adds to the growing visibility of local K-pop talent, showing how strong the performance scene has become and how far Cebu-based groups can go with discipline, teamwork and passion.