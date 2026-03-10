Heeseung leaves ENHYPEN, to pursue solo career

LEE Hee-seung will part ways with K-pop group ENHYPEN following discussions about the group’s future direction, according to an announcement from BELIFT LAB on March 10, 2026.

The agency said ENHYPEN will continue promoting as a six-member group moving forward.

Heeseung, one of the group’s main vocalists since their debut, will remain under BELIFT LAB and pursue activities as a solo artist, the company said.

BELIFT LAB added that it supports both the group and Heeseung’s new direction, noting that details about his solo plans will be announced at a later date. (NPG)