Help is here for Northern Cebu

The scale of the destruction is immense: water reservoirs are destroyed, major roads and bridges are impassable, and homes and government buildings have been reduced to rubble. Families are grieving the loss of loved ones or caring for relatives recovering from serious injuries.

The Immediate Need:

Survival and Shelter

While all residents are now accounted for and formal rescue operations have ended, survivors are living in fear. Aftershocks continue to traumatize residents who are currently camping in open fields next to uncleared wreckage.