Help is here for Northern Cebu

THE call for help from Northern Cebu has been answered by the rest of the province, but the crisis is far from over. A devastating earthquake has crippled key towns, leaving communities in urgent need of aid.
The scale of the destruction is immense: water reservoirs are destroyed, major roads and bridges are impassable, and homes and government buildings have been reduced to rubble. Families are grieving the loss of loved ones or caring for relatives recovering from serious injuries.
The Immediate Need:
Survival and Shelter
While all residents are now accounted for and formal rescue operations have ended, survivors are living in fear. Aftershocks continue to traumatize residents who are currently camping in open fields next to uncleared wreckage.
Authorities have shifted focus to large-scale recovery and rehabilitation, with the National Government pledging to repair damaged infrastructure. However, the most critical, immediate priorities remain survival needs:
Safe Drinking Water
Food and Essential Clothing
Temporary Shelters
How You Can Help
Northern Cebu desperately needs sustained support. Your contribution, whether through in-kind donations or cash assistance, means direct survival and the first step toward rebuilding for the affected residents.
Help them move from shock to stability.