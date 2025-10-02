Cebu

Help is here for Northern Cebu

With their futures crushed beneath the weight of the rubble, survivors like this family are left with nothing but a desperate cry against the wreckage. The shattered earth has spoken, and the answer must be HELP.
THE call for help from Northern Cebu has been answered by the rest of the province, but the crisis is far from over. A devastating earthquake has crippled key towns, leaving communities in urgent need of aid.

Debris from collapsed structures blocks a portion of a road in northern Cebu after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake, leaving parts of the area impassable to vehicles.
This woman was emotional when food packs were distrubuted to affected residents on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. A filled stomach is no more than a grateful heart.
The scale of the destruction is immense: water reservoirs are destroyed, major roads and bridges are impassable, and homes and government buildings have been reduced to rubble. Families are grieving the loss of loved ones or caring for relatives recovering from serious injuries.

The Immediate Need:

Survival and Shelter

While all residents are now accounted for and formal rescue operations have ended, survivors are living in fear. Aftershocks continue to traumatize residents who are currently camping in open fields next to uncleared wreckage.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (center, in light blue shirt) and Cebu Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro (back, in white shirt and cap) interacting with people at an evacuation center in Bogo City, Cebu, on Thursday, October 2, 2025.
Authorities have shifted focus to large-scale recovery and rehabilitation, with the National Government pledging to repair damaged infrastructure. However, the most critical, immediate priorities remain survival needs:

Relief goods, including rice, canned food, and bottled water, are readied for distribution to families affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu.
Safe Drinking Water

Food and Essential Clothing

Temporary Shelters

How You Can Help

Northern Cebu desperately needs sustained support. Your contribution, whether through in-kind donations or cash assistance, means direct survival and the first step toward rebuilding for the affected residents.

Help them move from shock to stability.

