Heneral Luna marks 10th anniversary Bayaniverse shoot

IN A momentous celebration of Filipino cinema, TBA Studios brought together the iconic cast members of the Bayaniverse cinematic trilogy for a historic class photo to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the groundbreaking biopic Heneral Luna.

Shot by acclaimed photographer Artu Nepomuceno, the Bayaniverse class photo was taken at the Gateway Cineplex 18 in Quezon City. The image imagines the lead stars from 2015’s Heneral Luna, 2018’s Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, and the upcoming historical biopic Quezon as moviegoers enjoying a film on the big screen. The photo is a fitting tribute to a film series that has helped shape cultural and cinematic conversations in the country for the last 10 years..

The photo shoot also commemorates the theatrical release of Heneral Luna 10 years ago. The historical war epic opened in theaters on Sept. 9, 2015. It has since become the highest-grossing Philippine historical film of all time and jump-started the Bayaniverse cinematic trilogy.

More than just a historic photo shoot with the stars of TBA Studios’ historical film series, the Bayaniverse class photo is part of a larger call to action to remind the public of the beauty of watching movies in theaters and the immense hard work and creative labor that goes into making quality films, said Daphne Chiu-Soon, president and chief operating officer of TBA Studios.

“We assembled the stars of our historical films Heneral Luna, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral and Quezon to celebrate the shared experience of cinema and the electricity of a live audience.”

Chiu-Soon added: “This photo shoot fittingly encapsulates TBA Studios’ love for and commitment to Philippine cinema as we celebrate Heneral Luna and the 10 years since it came out in theaters. It also signals our excitement as we await the release of Quezon in Philippine cinemas on Oct. 15.” / PR