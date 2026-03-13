Henri G explores ‘what ifs’ of love in new song

GMA Playlist artist and transgender singer Henri G has released her new R&B-inspired single, “Hindi Ko Masabi.”

Following her debut ballad, the track marks a shift in musical style as the singer explores themes of unspoken love and emotional hesitation.

“Hindi Ko Masabi” captures the push and pull of wanting to confess one’s feelings while battling fear and uncertainty.

The song was written by Roxanne E. Fabian, produced by Rocky S. Gacho, and mastered by Harry A. Bernardino.

Henri G described the track as deeply personal, reflecting the struggles of expressing feelings to someone she admires.

“It’s a song about the ‘what ifs’ and the ‘almost’ of confessing love to someone,” she said. “Confessing was one of the longest battles I experienced.”

Her favorite line from the song — “Hindi ko masabing mahal kita” — reflects the emotional core of the track.

“I find the lyric disheartening because it makes you ask, ‘Why can’t I say that I love you?’” she shared.

The singer hopes listeners will find courage in the song.

“I hope whatever you want to confess, you find the courage to do so,” she said.

“Hindi Ko Masabi” is now available on major streaming platforms worldwide. / PR S