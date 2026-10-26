Heritage issues pause sports, cultural center

THE National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) ordered Oslob to stop all construction and site development activities for its proposed P200-million sports and cultural center inside the historic town plaza, pending the commission’s evaluation and clearance.

In an Oct. 19, 2026, letter to Oslob Mayor Ronald Guaren, NHCP Chair Regalado Trota Jose Jr. ordered the immediate suspension of construction, excavation, demolition, site preparation, installation and all other activities related to the project.

SunStar Cebu obtained a copy of the cease and desist order on Monday, Oct. 26, from Mark Arnold Langahid, an Oslob resident and member of the Nagpakabanang Oslobanon group who petitioned the NHCP to review the proposed project.

Heritage proximity

The directive followed reports received by the NHCP that construction and site development activities were already underway within the Oslob Town Plaza area. “The Commission notes that the project site is located within the historic core of Oslob and in close proximity to recognized heritage assets,” the NHCP said.

These assets include the Immaculate Conception Parish Church, Cuartel Ruins and Old Municipal Building, which the commission said contribute to the historical character and cultural significance of the town center.

Pending clearance

The NHCP reiterated that it had not issued clearance for the proposed sports and cultural center, which involves redeveloping the site occupied by the Old Municipal Building and the adjacent plaza. “As previously communicated by NHCP, no clearance has been issued for the proposed Sports and Cultural Center,” the letter said.

During its Sept. 23 regular meeting, the NHCP Board of Commissioners denied the Municipality’s petition seeking the removal of the Old Municipal Building’s presumed Important Cultural Property status, recognizing its contribution to the historic character of Oslob.

Under Rule 8, Section 39.1 of the 2024 implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act (RA) 10066, as amended by RA 11961, “covered structures and similar permanent installations are not permitted within historic plazas and public squares.”

“Accordingly, the Commission must complete its evaluation before any activity that may affect the area’s historic character, setting, and associated heritage assets proceeds,” the NHCP said. Aside from suspending the project, the commission directed the Municipal Government to submit a report on all activities undertaken at the site.

Continued evaluation

The Municipality must also provide updated photographs, plans, permits and other relevant project documents needed for the commission’s continuing evaluation. “The NHCP expects the immediate and full compliance of the Municipal Government of Oslob with this Order,” the letter said.

The commission warned that any continuation of construction while its review remains pending could alter heritage assets and their historical setting and will be dealt with according to applicable laws. SunStar Cebu reached out to Guaren on Monday for his comment on the latest order, but the mayor had yet to respond as of press time. / CDF