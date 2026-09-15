Heritage stewardship seen boosting tourism

STRONGER collaboration between the tourism industry and academe could help Central Visayas generate more economic activity by improving visitor experiences, strengthening the local tourism workforce and promoting the region’s heritage assets, the Department of Tourism (DOT) 7 said.

DOT 7 Officer-In-Charge Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas urged students, educators and other tourism stakeholders to become active heritage stewards, particularly in Cebu City’s Heritage District.

Speaking at the University of San Jose-Recoletos’ (USJ-R) 59th Asean Founding Anniversary observance, Asis-Dimpas encouraged the Josenian community to engage visitors through simple acts such as offering walking tours and sharing stories about the area’s landmarks, traditions and culture.

“Tourism is an industry where every handshake, every smile and every story has a potential to trigger economic activity,” Asis-Dimpas said, noting that interactions with visitors can support livelihoods and strengthen communities.

She also called for closer industry-academe partnerships through curriculum improvements, expanded internships and immersion programs and continued DOT-accredited training to keep tourism and hospitality graduates aligned with the industry’s evolving needs.

Project Harana

Asis-Dimpas cited DOT 7’s Project Harana (Hosting Asean with Readiness, Authenticity, Nationalism and Agility) as an example of such collaboration. The program trained and deployed staffers, volunteers, tourism faculty and students, including those from USJ-R, to assist with arrivals, billeting, reception and tour operations during engagements.

Central Visayas hosted the Asean Tourism Forum in January and the Asean Leaders’ Summit in May, bringing delegates, leaders and guests from across the region and highlighting Cebu’s capacity to host major international events.

The DOT 7 official said Central Visayas could further build on its growing position as an education tourism destination, while tour guides and tourism professionals can help drive the nationwide “Discover More to Love” campaign by creating stronger destination awareness and visitor experiences.

DOT 7 said it aims to sustain industry-academe partnerships as it seeks to strengthen Central Visayas as a hub for tourism, culture and regional cooperation. / KOC