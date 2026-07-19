Heritage vs. highway: Carcar's century-old train station safe for now amid safety and road widening concerns

A PIECE of Cebuano history is standing its ground against a highway expansion project. The century-old train station in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City remains protected from demolition as authorities figure out what to do next. The historic building sits directly in the path of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) road widening project.

Why the station cannot be torn down

City Tourism Operations Officer II Johanna Delos Reyes explained in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, July 16, 2026, that the building is legally safe for now.

“The train station is already one of our heritage structures here. So, it is protected under the heritage zone,” Delos Reyes said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The road widening contractor had reportedly already paid the property owner for the land. However, that payment was later returned. The owner was informed that the old train station is a protected property and needs official clearance before anyone can touch it.

A look back at Cebu’s railway era

The Valladolid Train Station is one of the very few structures left from the historic Cebu Railway System. The railway began running all the way back in 1908, connecting Danao in northern Cebu to Argao in the south.

During the peak of the railway era, this station was a bustling hub where passengers jumped on board and farmers loaded up agricultural products like sugar. It served as a vital lifeline for southern Cebu communities until World War II caused massive destruction, leading to the permanent shutdown of the railway. Today, it stands as a rare reminder of how rail travel once drove the economic and social growth of Cebu.

The plan to move the station

Because the building blocks the highway expansion, the previous Provincial Government proposed moving it to the Carcar City Plaza. This would be done through "adaptive reuse," a conservation method where a heritage building is carefully taken apart, documented piece by piece and rebuilt in a new location.

Moving the station could solve another major issue: the building has become a serious traffic hazard. The roof is very low and multiple tall delivery trucks have crashed into it over the years.

“Many have met with accidents because its roof is low. So, these cargo vehicles that deliver fruits and vegetables to Carbon get caught because it is dark while moving fast,” Delos Reyes said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Delos Reyes said she is still waiting for the DPWH to make a final decision on the next steps for the project.

Social media stops the bulldozers

Heny Fernandez, one of the heirs of the property, shared that the family originally planned to remove the old station to make room for the wider road. In fact, the DPWH paid them compensation for the planned demolition about four years ago.

However, when word got out, the community fought back online. Public outcry on social media stopped the demolition in its tracks.

“Until now, it still hasn’t been demolished because when I attempted to have it demolished, there were so many people on social media asking why it should be torn down since it has been there for so long… What happened was, I stopped and then I came here to our tourism office and really asked what this is about,” Fernandez said in Cebuano.

The City Tourism Office told the family that because the station is more than 50 years old, national heritage authorities must give permission before anyone can tear it down. The City Government has helped the family send a request to national heritage officials, but they are still waiting for a response.

The Fernandez family is open to saving the building by moving it to the City Plaza if the government approves it. Until then, they are waiting for official clearance to make sure they follow all heritage laws.

Serious danger on the road

While heritage is important, Fernandez pointed out that the station's current location is incredibly dangerous. It makes the highway narrow, causing heavy traffic and frequent accidents. She even mentioned that an earlier attempt to knock it down failed because the old building was built so strong.

“There have really been a lot of accidents there, every now and then, there are really many. Sometimes motorcycles fall into that hole there and it is really very dangerous. It is really difficult if it cannot be demolished,” Fernandez said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The situation has sparked a heavy debate online, with readers sharing mixed reactions to a SunStar Cebu video report.

Some people wonder why the government did not plan ahead before starting the road project. One commenter posted: “If this railway station was historically significant, why wasn’t there a clear preservation or relocation plan before construction started? Development and preservation can coexist but only if government agencies communicate and plan together instead of reacting when problems are already in front of them.”

Other citizens feel that public safety should come first, with one person writing: “If it takes lives, then better take it out.”

What happens next?

The future of the Valladolid Train Station now rests in the hands of national heritage officials and the DPWH. As the government decides whether to move the building or keep it where it stands, the century-old station remains a waiting point between protecting Cebu's history and keeping today's motorists safe on the road. / DPC