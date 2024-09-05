Hermosa, Sotto celebrate birth of 6th child

CELEBRITY couple Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Boy Sotto have welcomed their sixth child, born Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Sotto shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of their children with the caption, “Testimony of God’s faithfulness… You deserve all praise and glory, Lord Jesus Christ!”

The couple named their newborn son Isaiah Timothy. “Isaiah Timothy, 9.3.24,” Oyo announced in the same post.

Hermosa is a well-known Filipino actress, famous for her roles in hit TV series such as “Pangako Sa ’Yo” and “Dahil May Isang Ikaw.” Sotto, son of comedian and television host Vic Sotto, is an actor and TV personality. The couple have been married since 2011.

Vic Sotto congratulated the couple during his noontime show on Wednesday, saying, “Congratulations to Oyo and Tin! Another baby boy!” / HBL