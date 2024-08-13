Heroes’ parade for PH Olympians today

MANILA – Fans of Carlos Yulo and the rest of the Philippine team to the Paris Olympics will have a chance to see them up close on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, as a heroes’ parade is set for them.

As announced by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), a 7.7-kilometer motorcade will traverse this city and Pasay this afternoon.

The parade will begin just outside the Aliw Theater in Pasay and will pass through Roxas Blvd., Padre Burgos Ave., Finance Road, Taft and Quirino Avenues and Adriatico St. before it ends at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The PCO clarified that the heroes’ parade will be on Wednesday contrary to earlier rumors that it was set for Tuesday.

Yulo headlined the Philippine team’s campaign as he won two gymnastics gold medals, which set a lot of firsts for the country’s Olympic participation.

Yulo became the first Filipino male athlete to become an Olympic champ and the first-ever Filipino athlete to win multiple Olympic golds.

Boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio won bronzes for boxing to cap the Philippines’ medal haul.

Coming just close to a medal were pole vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifter Elreen Ando and golfer Bianca Pagdanganan, all finishing either solely or in a tie for fourth place.

Finishing 37th overall, the Philippines was the top-performing Southeast Asian team in the Summer Olympics for the second straight season. / PNA