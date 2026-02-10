Herras addresses viral video amid financial rumors

Actor-dancer Mark Herras trended online after posting a tearful video on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 with the caption “Kulong sa Sistema.”

Speculation followed, with some online users suggesting the video was connected to financial concerns related to a house being built with his wife, Nicole Kim Donesa.

According to circulating reports, the construction was initiated at the request of Donesa’s parents, who allegedly covered the down payment, while Herras was expected to handle the monthly amortization.

The rumors were further fueled by claims that Herras currently has no ongoing projects, while the couple is raising two young children, one aged three and another under a year old.

Netizens also noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Neither Herras nor Donesa has issued an official statement addressing the speculation. / TRC