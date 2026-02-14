Herras breaks down in video

FRIENDS and fans expressed concern after Kapuso actor-dancer Mark Herras posted a video of himself crying on Instagram.

The short clip, captioned “Kulong Sa Sistema” (“Trapped in the System”), shows Herras smoking and at one point wiping his tears with a towel. The video has sparked speculation that the actor may be going through personal struggles.

Several fellow Kapuso stars sent messages of support.

Rocco Nacino wrote: “One day at a time, brother. Ikaw ang unang produkto ng StarStruck, huwag kalimutan — dream, believe, survive. Tawag ka lang sa akin kung kailangan mo ng kausap.”

Rodjun Cruz commented: “I love you, my brother Mark. Akap. God bless you.”

Rochelle Pangilinan wrote, “Lab ka namin Herras!” while Kris Bernal added, “We miss you, Mark!”

Herras has yet to publicly elaborate on the video.