Hestia Prime Pharmacy & Minimart opens fifth branch at UV Main Colon

Hestia Prime Pharmacy & Minimart marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its fifth branch at UV Main Colon on December 2, 2023.

Rhyanne Maslog, Hestia Prime’s chief operating officer, shared that the new branch is a testament to Hestia’s ongoing expansion efforts. As the largest branch to date, it sets the tone for the brand’s promising future.

“Communities are integral to any business,” Maslog reflected, emphasizing the importance of fostering connections with the people surrounding each store. The ambition is for Hestia to be a haven of convenience, evolving beyond a mere retail space.