Hestia Prime Pharmacy & Minimart opens fifth branch at UV Main Colon

Ana Moule Y. Pancho, USC Intern / Writer
Hestia Prime Pharmacy & Minimart marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its fifth branch at UV Main Colon on December 2, 2023.
Rhyanne Maslog, Hestia Prime’s chief operating officer, shared that the new branch is a testament to Hestia’s ongoing expansion efforts. As the largest branch to date, it sets the tone for the brand’s promising future.
“Communities are integral to any business,” Maslog reflected, emphasizing the importance of fostering connections with the people surrounding each store. The ambition is for Hestia to be a haven of convenience, evolving beyond a mere retail space.
Plans for further growth in Cebu and Mindanao, where Hestia already has two stores, are underway.
Maslog envisions Hestia as not just a store but a home for customers. The team behind Hestia Prime places emphasis on impeccable customer service, with employees dedicated to ensuring that every customer feels heard and valued. Their goal is to provide not just products but an immersive and convenient experience that customers didn’t know they needed until they walked through Hestia’s doors.
Hestia Prime Pharmacy & Minimart’s fifth branch opening marks the beginning of a new chapter, promising a future where convenience and community take center stage. Hestia Prime is poised to become more than a retail establishment—it aspires to be a trusted community companion that provides essential goods within arm’s reach. S