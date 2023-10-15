Hestia Prime Pharmacy & Minimart opens new branch in Mandaue City

Rising pharmaceutical and beauty chain retail store, Hestia Prime Pharmacy & Minimart opened a new branch located on A.C. Cortes Avenue in Mandaue City on September 30, 2023.

The pharmacy opened its branch with a motorcade featuring a dozen or more motorcycles and vehicles adorned with red and white balloons. Additionally, banners were displayed along A.C. Cortes Avenue to mark the opening of the branch.

This was followed by a simple blessing and a ribbon cutting led by Hestia’s chief executive officer, Wout De Jong, and store pharmacist, James Carl Jatico, RPh.

They were joined by guests including UI Create & Construct account executive Donna Key Abello; Sea Olympus management, Jeanette Enopia; Police Lieutenant Colonel Rimas Lambert; and Krisha and Gerald Dequina.

De Jong shared that they were delighted with the opening of the A.C. Cortes branch after a tragedy closed down their fourth store recently.

“We are very happy and proud that we have opened another store. This year, we had a number of reorganizations to prepare for a lot of growth. Being able to open another store, there has been a lot of hard work from the team and a lot of challenges as well,” he said.

He added that the immediate bounceback of the pharmacy can be credited to the dedication and commitment of the team, which was also the reason why the new branch was an important occasion.

Expansion

Hestia Prime plans to open more branches in the next two years expanding not only within Cebu, but also in Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, and other parts of the country.

Hestia’s chief executive officer shared they are working to open up more branches so they can serve more communities.

In a competitive market, Hestia aims to define itself as a community pharmacy that tailors its products depending on the needs of the community each branch belongs to.

“What we seek to do is learn from each area where the store is and figure out the primary needs of the community. So we tailor our product offering to the needs of that particular area,” said De Jong.

The Hestia staff are also meticulously trained so they can provide expert advice to customers about their pharmaceutical needs.

Mini Mart

Aside from being a pharmaceutical and beauty store, Hestia also serves as a mini-mart, providing all the necessary products to consumers within their store.

It has partnered with Prime Bites for quick-bite food offerings such as chicken, siomai, and siopao.

Hestia Pharmacy and Mini-mart is a one-stop shop for your everyday needs. Visit the branch at Unit 01 SEA Olympus Building, AC Cortes Avenue, Barangay Ibabao Estancia, Mandaue City.

For more details, visit Hestia Prime’s social media accounts and website or call (032) 354 2626.