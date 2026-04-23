Hev Abi camp denies allegations following arrest

The camp of rapper Hev Abi has denied allegations following a police operation at his apartment.

“On behalf of Hev Abi, we categorically deny any and all allegations pertaining to this misunderstanding that led to his situation last April 14, 2026. Our legal counsel is working with the designated authorities,” the statement read.

On April 16, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–National Capital Region confirmed the arrest of the artist, whose real name is Gabriel Abilla.

Authorities reported seizing a G3 Taurus 9mm pistol, a magazine, and 15 rounds of ammunition.

Police also said they recovered four packets believed to contain cocaine, along with paraphernalia suspected to contain marijuana. Six other individuals were reportedly arrested. / TRC