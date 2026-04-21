Cebu

Hev Abi under police custody over alleged firearms case

Hev Abi under police custody over alleged firearms case
Published on

FILIPINO rap artist Hev Abi is currently under police custody following an alleged firearms-related case.

According to reports, the 24-year-old artist was arrested on April 14, 2026, under a search warrant for firearms, as confirmed by officials from the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

As of writing, no further details have been disclosed.

Hev Abi, whose real name is Gabriel Abilla, has over five million monthly listeners on Spotify and is known for tracks such as “WELCOME2DTQ” and “Para Sa Streets. / TRC

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph