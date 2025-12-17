‘High’ e-bike driver threatens family, arrested by police

A 43-year-old e-bike driver was arrested early Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, after allegedly threatening to kill his family following a three-day drug binge fueled by online gambling winnings.

Elvin Ligan Brady was taken into custody in Sitio Villa Caimito, Barangay Inayawan, around 12:30 a.m. Police said Brady was under the influence of both alcohol and illegal drugs at the time of the incident.

According to Police Master Sgt. Alfredo Macabudbud Jr., an investigator at the Inayawan Police Station, Brady recently won P20,000 from “scatter,” a popular online slot game. Instead of providing for his family, Brady allegedly spent the entire amount on methamphetamine, locally known as shabu.

“He refused to be caught; it took three of us officers to wrestle him down. He was very aggressive and fought back with extreme strength,” Macabudbud said in Cebuano.

Witnesses told police that Brady had not slept for three days before suffering an apparent nervous breakdown. He reportedly disturbed the neighborhood by shouting profanities and harassing his relatives. When officers arrived, they found angry neighbors had already confronted the suspect.

While in detention, Brady offered rambling remarks to local media, stating he was happy for social media and that it “proves God exists.” He was later seen eating a meal brought by his partner.

Brady faces charges of alarm and scandal, as well as resistance and disobedience to a person in authority. / GPL