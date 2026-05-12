High electricity rates force metro residents to cut consumption

RISING electricity costs are forcing Cebu households and small businesses to adjust daily routines, cut appliance use and rethink budgets as utility bills continue to climb amid persistent heat and economic pressure.

For many residents, electricity has become one of the biggest monthly expenses, especially for households that recently added cooling appliances to cope with rising temperatures.

Kyra Mosqueda, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City, said that one of the first changes in their household was reducing television (TV) use. She said her family members now limit its use or keep it off on some days to save on electricity.

Household adjustments

“We didn’t have many appliances in the house but ever since we added appliances and the electricity bill really escalated, there were changes in terms of the use of appliances on a daily basis,” Mosqueda said.

Mosqueda added that air conditioning and the water dispenser cannot be turned off because of the extreme heat. She said the household has instead opted to limit the use of other appliances such as the TV, noting that even small reductions in electricity consumption help ease overall usage.

Another consumer, “Rain,” who lives independently, said his electricity bill has nearly doubled in recent months, increasing from about P700 to about P1,200 in his rented accommodation.

Rate volatility

“It increased by almost 100 percent,” Rain said, adding that to manage the increase, he reduced air conditioner use and relied more on electric fans during cooler hours of the day.

Electricity rates from utility providers in Cebu have generally trended higher over the past year. In particular, the Visayan Electric Company has shown fluctuating but elevated rates, ranging from about P11.51 to P12.57 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

In 2025, rates peaked at P12.51 per kWh during September and October before dropping to a low of P11.51 per kWh in October to November. However, the downward movement was short-lived, as rates began climbing again in the following months.

As of April 2026, Cebu’s residential rate increased to P12.57 per kWh, marking one of the highest levels in the observed period and reflecting renewed upward pressure in electricity costs.

Small business impact

The movement indicates a pattern of volatility, driven by shifting market conditions and recurring cost increases rather than a stable downward or upward trajectory.

In Lapu-Lapu City, the Mactan Electric Company, which also serves the town of Cordova, reported fluctuating average residential electricity rates from January to April 2026.

Based on data posted on its official website, rates were P13.3059 per kWh in January, dropped to P11.3618 per kWh in February, slightly declined further to P11.3499 per kWh in March and then rose to P11.9767 per kWh in April.

The pressure of rising electricity costs is also spilling over into Cebu’s small business sector, where many enterprises depend on refrigeration, lighting, and long operating hours to stay competitive.

Operating challenges Charmae Booc, a cafe business owner, said that while her current setup includes electricity costs in the rent, she still sees the broader impact of rising expenses on small businesses.

“Any day, the business could close because it becomes hard to operate. With a cafe business, there are overhead expenses like rent and salary, and those are fixed, plus the variable expenses that can also increase because of many factors,” Booc said.

“It feels like business owners are always walking on eggshells,” Booc added. She also mentioned that the business feels vulnerable because crises like this are outside their control.

Jeremee Solano, owner of a badminton club, said electricity costs have increased significantly compared to previous months. He explained that the facility uses large badminton court lights, which contribute heavily to their monthly bill, prompting them to adopt cost-saving measures such as switching off some lights when they are not needed.

“These lights cost us big time and so we do the best we can to really conserve electricity, especially now that power costs are spiking up. We also try our best not to raise our prices and not reduce our operating hours, hopefully to keep up with rising costs,” Solano said.

Despite maintaining stable rates, Solano noted a subtle change in customer behavior, with some players booking fewer hours than in previous years. However, he said this may be more related to customers prioritizing savings for other expenses rather than pricing changes at the facility.

Booc also observed a decline in regular customers at her cafe, putting it at risk of closing amid the crisis. She said that while customers still come in, the volume is no longer the same as before, when foot traffic was significantly higher. (DPC)