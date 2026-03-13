High fuel prices force Cebu City drivers to park vehicles; Archival eyes subsidies

RISING fuel prices are forcing many public transport drivers in Cebu City to park their vehicles and stop working. The daily cost of diesel and gasoline has become too high for them to make a living, leaving some with no choice but to return their units to operators. Now, the Cebu City Government is exploring emergency fuel subsidies to help drivers survive and keep public transport running.

The struggle on the streets

Transport leaders shared that several jeepney drivers stopped driving their routes last week. With a lack of passengers and soaring fuel expenses hitting P70 to P80 per liter, daily earnings have fallen below sustainable levels.

Greg Perez, Cebu chapter head of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide, said they presented the actual situation to the City Government. He explained that rising fuel costs have wiped out the daily take-home pay of many drivers.

“Before, I would budget about P1,000 for fuel for a day’s trip, but now it has reached P1,500 just for fuel, even though the trip, the hours, and the route remain the same,” he said in Cebuano.

Most public utility vehicles operate under the boundary system. This means drivers must pay a fixed daily amount to operators before they can keep any leftover earnings.

Perez noted that some operators have tried to help by lowering this daily fee, but the relief is minimal.

“Our boundary now for jeepneys, especially Elf units on each route, is around P1,200 or P1,100. Some operators have reduced it slightly, so instead of P1,100, they make it P1,000 so that the driver can at least have a little more to take home,” he said.

Because the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has not approved a fare increase, some drivers and passengers have resorted to informal arrangements. Drivers are not forcing passengers to pay more, but are instead making a temporary appeal for small fare adjustments to help them get by.

Pleading for local help

To find a solution, Mayor Nestor Archival met with representatives of taxi, modern jeepney, and traditional jeepney groups on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The transport sector used the meeting to request financial assistance from the city to offset their heavy fuel expenses.

“They are struggling because the prices of diesel and gasoline are very high, but the fares they collect remain the same. There was already a pronouncement that there will be no fare increase from the LTFRB,” Archival said.

During the meeting, the mayor asked the drivers exactly what kind of help they needed. This led directly to the proposal for a local fuel subsidy.

“What they want is for the city to provide a certain subsidy for their trips, subsidy in the sense of financial assistance that can help cover their fuel purchases,” Archival said.

Looking ahead

Moving forward, transport groups agreed to submit a formal request that includes a list of drivers and cooperatives who qualify for the financial aid. The City Government will then verify these names with the LTFRB to make sure all beneficiaries are legitimate drivers.

Meanwhile, Archival will coordinate with the City Treasurer’s Office to see if there are available funds, including unused money from previous years. If the city can identify the funds, the mayor said he will include the subsidy in a supplemental budget request. The exact amount of the proposed subsidy is still undetermined.

For now, Cebu City drivers are holding out hope that local financial aid will come through to save their livelihoods. Archival warned that if fuel prices continue to climb without government intervention, transport groups may eventually push for strikes, though such actions must be officially declared by national transport organizations. / CAV