High fuel prices hit Cebu: Mayor warns of job losses, rising food costs

RISING fuel prices around the world are hitting home in Cebu. Local officials are warning that the high cost of energy is starting to stall construction projects, slow down tourism, and make it harder for families to afford basic groceries and travel.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival shared his concerns about how these costs are hurting both big businesses and everyday households.

Jobs, construction at risk

The construction industry is feeling the pressure as the cost of doing business climbs. Many companies have been forced to put their projects on hold or stop hiring new people.

"The risk in hiring is a serious problem," Mayor Archival explained. "You hire workers, then freeze the project. We can already see unemployment rising as investors slow down."

Tourism, local business slowing down

Cebu’s famous tourism industry is also under threat. With travel becoming more expensive, fewer visitors are expected. This affects everyone from large hotels to small restaurants and street vendors who rely on tourists to make a living.

At the same time, small and medium businesses (SMEs) are reporting a big drop in sales as customers spend less money.

Struggles for farmers, fishermen

It isn't just the city feeling the pinch; the countryside is struggling too. Farmers are reporting that fertilizer has become very expensive and hard to find. Because they can't afford enough fertilizer, they are growing less food, which could lead to higher prices at the market.

How the city is helping

To help people cope, Cebu City is looking into several relief plans:

* Price Monitoring: Keeping a close eye on stores to prevent overcharging.

* Subsidies: Working with the DSWD to provide financial help for transport drivers.

* Tax Relief: Considering temporary tax breaks for small businesses.

Bringing groceries to the mountains

For families living in remote areas, the city has launched "grocery caravans." These mobile markets brought essential goods to Barangay Agsungot and Barangay Babag on March 28. By bringing the store to the people, the city is helping residents save money on transportation.

The program, which works alongside the city’s P20-per-kilo rice program, is expected to expand to more mountain barangays after Holy Week.

A call for calm

Archival assured everyone that there is plenty of food and supplies available. He urged residents not to "panic buy" or hoard goods.

"Supplies are sufficient," the mayor said. "The key is for residents to buy responsibly so everyone can benefit."

By coordinating with shipping companies and local businesses, the city aims to keep shelves stocked and prices as stable as possible during this difficult economic time. (CAV)