High hauling costs strain waste budget

A DEADLY landfill collapse and rising emergency hauling fees force Cebu City leaders to evaluate long-term infrastructure alternatives while temporary dump sites grow congested.

Why it matters

The choice of waste disposal locations carries severe fiscal and physical consequences for Cebu City. Before shifting operations, the City paid P1,100 per ton to dispose of waste at the Binaliw landfill. Hauling garbage to the alternative site in Aloguinsan raises the cost to P3,906 per ton for the 700 tons transported there. This cost increase strains city resources, making a prolonged reliance on distant landfills financially unsustainable.

Public safety remains the primary reason for these extraordinary expenses. The Binaliw facility closed following a trash slide on Jan. 8 that killed 36 individuals. Although environmental regulators recently permitted limited operations in a separate engineered cell, local officials delayed a return to the site. Managing waste safely requires independent verification that the operational areas are structurally secure, preventing a recurrence of industrial tragedy.

The bigger picture

Urban waste management often suffers when local governments depend on a single private contractor without sufficient oversight. After the January disaster, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued a cease and desist order. While regulators recently lifted parts of this order, the City Council questioned the lack of public information surrounding the cleanup and the structural state of the facility.

To resolve these doubts, Mayor Nestor Archival suspended plans to resume dumping at Binaliw, opting instead to form the Solid Waste Crisis Task Force. This independent team evaluates whether the operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., met all safety adjustments. The task force inspects the landfill to ensure that the designated disposal cell is entirely separate from the section that collapsed. Meanwhile, the City continues to use a temporary transfer station at the South Road Properties, where an estimated 18,000 tons of waste has accumulated, down from a peak of 21,000 tons.

What to watch

The immediate trajectory of Cebu City’s waste policy depends on the technical findings of the Solid Waste Crisis Task Force. A positive safety report will allow the City to resume local dumping, immediately reducing transport costs. Conversely, negative findings will force the City to sustain its expensive contract with Aloguinsan while looking for alternative regional dump sites.

For long-term stability, the City Council is reviewing a proposal to build a local waste processing facility. This plan involves a P360-million loan from the Land Bank of the Philippines to establish a waste and materials recovery facility at the North Reclamation Area in Barangay Mabolo. Because Cebu City has no outstanding debt and maintains strong borrowing power, the primary challenge is not financing, but how quickly leadership can build sustainable infrastructure before emergency hauling costs deplete city funds. / CAV