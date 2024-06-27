High-maintenance self-care: Journey to confidence

Self-care is often seen as a simple concept — get enough sleep, eat well, exercise regularly. But what if you’ve checked all those boxes and still find yourself struggling to get out of bed? Perhaps self-care is more nuanced than we think. It’s a complex and ongoing process of recalibrating and staying connected to your inner self.
The World Health Organization states that June 24, 2024, marks the start of Self-Care Month (until July 24).
Winning Miss Press Freedom 2023 opened doors to opportunities and rewards that enhanced my personal self-care routine. Over the past year, I’ve indulged in beauty vouchers and treatments, realizing that the high-maintenance things we do for ourselves to appear low-maintenance are also forms of self-care.
Here’s how it boosted my confidence:
Infrared therapy
While activities like taking a walk or spending time with friends can do wonders for your mental health, caring for your body within is equally important, especially when time is limited. Infrared therapy is one such method that offers a host of benefits without taking much of your time.
At Templora Dermatologica in Cebu, I experienced the wonders of infrared therapy firsthand using the Vital Dome. This therapy uses gentle heat to relax muscles, improve circulation, and promote healing. The Vital Dome covers you from the neck down, enveloping you in soothing warmth that’s both relaxing and rejuvenating.
During my session, I found myself drifting off to sleep, a testament to its calming effects. Afterward, I felt refreshed and de-stressed, ready to take on the day.
Skincare
Navigating the skincare market can be overwhelming, with a plethora of products promising miracles. Amid this sea of options, Y.O.U beauty products have emerged as a reliable middle-budget choice with premium results. Its Radiance Glow skincare line, in particular, has been a game-changer for me. Starting with their facial foam, enriched with essential amino acids, C-three complex, niacinamide and sakura extract, this gentle cleanser not only cleans your skin but also brightens your complexion, giving you that coveted healthy glow from within.
Following up with their Radiance Glow Toner is a refreshing treat for your skin. Packed with similar ingredients to the facial foam, this toner helps to balance your skin’s pH levels and retain moisture, leaving your skin feeling revitalized and hydrated. But the star of the show is undoubtedly the Radiance Glow Cream. This non-greasy, lightweight formula is a dream. The eye serum has also visibly improved the appearance of my eyes, making them look more awake and refreshed just days after using it.
Waxing
When it comes to waxing, I do my own underarm waxing at home. However, for other areas, I trust No Strips Waxing Salon. Their clinics in Cybergate and SM Seaside are posh and relaxing, making each visit a treat. They use 100 percent natural cold wax that’s gentle on the skin. While I did feel a slight prick during my first leg wax, it was due to my long hairs from constant shaving.
Laser
Laser hair removal has become a popular choice for those looking for a more permanent solution. I used a voucher at Skin 911 for their underarm hair removal procedure. Despite my initial apprehension, the friendly staff guided me through the process, making it fast and convenient. The results were impressive, leaving my skin smoother than ever. I’m definitely planning to invest more of my own money in its Triple Diode Laser Permanent Hair Removal, as the results speak for themselves.
As I reflect on my journey through high-maintenance self-care, I realize that while some of these experiences may seem like luxury treats, they are, in fact, essential aspects of holistic well-being. While I may only indulge in them occasionally, they have become touchstones of my self-care routine, reminding me of the importance of investing in myself when resources allow.
Until then, we must continue to prioritize ourselves in the best way we can, whether through simple daily rituals or occasional indulgences. After all, self-care is not selfish; it is a necessary investment in our overall well-being.