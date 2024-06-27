High-maintenance self-care: Journey to confidence

Self-care is often seen as a simple concept — get enough sleep, eat well, exercise regularly. But what if you’ve checked all those boxes and still find yourself struggling to get out of bed? Perhaps self-care is more nuanced than we think. It’s a complex and ongoing process of recalibrating and staying connected to your inner self.

The World Health Organization states that June 24, 2024, marks the start of Self-Care Month (until July 24).

Winning Miss Press Freedom 2023 opened doors to opportunities and rewards that enhanced my personal self-care routine. Over the past year, I’ve indulged in beauty vouchers and treatments, realizing that the high-maintenance things we do for ourselves to appear low-maintenance are also forms of self-care.

Here’s how it boosted my confidence:

Infrared therapy