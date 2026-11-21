CEBU’s business and industrial sectors are losing ground to competing investment hubs as high electricity costs, recurring power interruptions, and inadequate transmission infrastructure inflate operating expenses and threaten productivity.

Industry leaders raised these concerns during a Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 roundtable organized by the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists and AboitizPower’s Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI). They warned that Cebu’s energy requirements are outpacing power generation and transmission development.

Anton Mari Perdices, head of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s power committee, said businesses need affordable, reliable electricity for long-term investments, as red and yellow grid alerts leave companies vulnerable. He urged the business sector to press power generators, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), and utilities to deliver committed projects on schedule, adding that new plants would boost competition and lower rates.

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry past president Mark Anthony Ynoc noted that outages hurt manufacturing productivity, damage equipment, and compound economic pressures, citing Central Visayas’ 9.5 percent inflation and 2.7 percent economic growth. Electricity accounts for up to 40 percent of manufacturers’ operating expenses. Even firms with solar setups face shortfalls, as Cebu’s 1,300-megawatt demand grows 14 percent (about 150 MW) annually. Furthermore, while Luzon holds 1,900 MW in excess capacity, the Leyte-to-Cebu transmission line is bottlenecked at roughly 250 MW. Ynoc stressed that right-of-way and permitting hurdles delay new facilities, requiring fixes across the entire supply chain.

Perdices pointed out that rotational brownouts hit hardest during evening peak hours when solar output drops, urging developers to pair new solar farms with battery storage. He also flagged Cebu’s aging plants — noting TVI’s 2014 facility was among the last major local builds — which increases breakdown risks. To ease grid strain, he encouraged large consumers to join the Interruptible Load Program and called for regulations allowing businesses to choose suppliers and negotiate fixed rates.

In the IT and business process management (IT-BPM) sector, Cebu IT/BPM Organization president Darwin John Moises warned that brownouts disrupt remote workers, while downsized hybrid offices cannot absorb displaced staff. With time-sensitive international client commitments, Cebu risks losing its 20 percent operational cost advantage over Metro Manila to rising hubs like Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod and Iloilo.

Meanwhile, Federation of Ecozone Service Providers-Visayas Chapter president Leslie Lim highlighted risks to Cebu’s economic zones, which employ over 120,000 workers and generate up to half of the island’s exports. Power comprises 10 to 40 percent of ecozone manufacturers’ costs and unannounced outages disrupt just-in-time production, forcing exporters into costly air freight to meet deadlines.

Finally, panelists cited regulatory bottlenecks, noting power projects require over 100 permits. They demanded strict enforcement of the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop law and accountability for delayed generation and interconnection projects by NGCP, TVI and Palm Concepcion Power Corp. Recalling the 1990s power crisis, Perdices urged leaders to plan ahead rather than merely reacting to shortages. / CAV