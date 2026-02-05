High school runner with hearing impairment wins 2 gold medals

OWEN Roble, a student at Talisay City National High School (TCNHS), proved that heart and hard work are the most important tools for an athlete. On February 4, he dominated the track at the Division Meet 2026, taking home two gold medals at the Talisay City Oval.

A double victory on the track

Roble delivered a calm but powerful performance in both the 800-meter and 400-meter sprints. While these races require incredible speed and stamina, Roble faced an extra challenge: he has difficulty hearing.

Instead of letting this hold him back, he relied on a strict training schedule and a deep bond with his coach and community to reach the finish line first.

Running for a reason

For Roble, the victory wasn't just about the medals; it was about the people who supported him. He credits his success to the encouragement he received from his family, his principal, and his teammates.

“Ni dagan ko para sa akong mga migo, kauban, teacher, principal kay ni tan-aw man si sir nako gahapon, magulang ug akong pag-umangkon kay ingon nila dapat ko madaog unya ako gi-daog para malipay sila," Roble said.

(I ran for my friends, teammates, teachers and principal because Sir watched me yesterday, and also for my older sibling and my nephew because they told me I should win. I won so they would be happy.)

Roble’s passion and relentless practice have earned him a spot at the next level of competition. He is now preparing to represent Talisay City at the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2026.

His journey serves as a powerful reminder that with enough discipline and the support of a community, any barrier can be overcome. Kurt Bigno