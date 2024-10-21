High school teacher in Barili dies from ‘electrocution’

A TEACHER was found dead inside her home at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2024, in Barangay Giloctog, Barili, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Arlyn Apawan, 38.

She was assigned in Giloctog National High School.

The Barili police under Captain Gerald Casalme, learned from the father of the victim, Jaime Flores, that the victim was living alone in the house.

Flores said that he went to the victim's home to pick up the bag of his five-year-old grandchild when he found the victim lying unconscious and her right hand was still holding a light bulb socket plugged into the electrical outlet.

He then asked help from neighbors, who rushed the victim to the Rural Health Unit, where she was declared dead on arrival. (DVG, TPT)