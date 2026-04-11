High temperatures continue as storm stays outside PAR

WARM weather will continue across the Philippines, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday, April 11, 2026.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, Pagasa said the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. Moderate winds and seas will affect the eastern section of Northern Luzon, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

High heat index levels

Pagasa said the heat index may reach up to 43°C in Dumangas, Iloilo. In Metro Manila, it could hit 39°C to 41°C.

A heat index of 41°C is forecast in Sangley Point, Cavite; Ambulong, Batangas; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; and Zamboanga City.

Several areas may experience 40°C, including Aparri and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan; Baler, Aurora; San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Tarlac City; Calapan, Oriental Mindoro; parts of Palawan; Legazpi City; Iloilo City; Catbalogan, Samar; Dipolog; Davao City; Cotabato City; and Butuan City.

Tropical storm monitored

Severe tropical storm Sinlaku was last spotted about 2,715 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It has maximum sustained winds of 110 kph and gusts of up to 135 kph.

Pagasa Visayas said high temperatures are expected to persist while the storm remains under monitoring.

Minimal impact expected

Weather specialist Ana Dumdum said the heat index on Sunday, April 12, may reach 35°C to 36°C under the “extreme caution” level. She advised limiting sun exposure, staying hydrated and wearing light clothing.

A tropical depression being monitored remains far from the country and outside PAR. It may enter PAR and be named “Caloy,” but is expected to curve near the boundary.

Pagasa said no direct effects are expected at this time, although isolated rains may still occur in the third week of April due to localized thunderstorms. / PNA, DPC