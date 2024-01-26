High-value individual nabbed for shabu in Cebu City barangay

A HIGH-VALUE individual in the regional level was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by members of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, January 25, 2024, in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Eleuterio Ragasajo Mojado alias Terio, a resident in the area.

Seized from him were bundles of substance believed to be shabu weighing 50 grams and valued at P340,000.

It was discovered during police investigation that Terio had previously been arrested for the same offense.

An inmate at the Cebu City Jail allegedly supplied him with illegal substance.

Because of this, the RPDEU 7 coordinated with the jail staff to identify the inmate.

Police also received information that Mojado could get rid of 100 grams of illegal substance every week. (AYB, TPT)