Cebu

High-value individual nabbed in Barangay Bulacao

SunStar Local News
SunStar Local News
Published on

A SUSPECTED high-value individual (HVI) was arrested in Barangay Bulacao. Cebu City following a buy-bust conducted by the operatives of Inayawan Police Station at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2024, in Sitio San Vicente of the said barangay.

The suspect was identified as Richie Rosales Recuerdo, 38, a resident of the aforementioned location.

Authorities confiscated sachets believed to contain shabu, weighing 45.24 grams with a standard drug price of P307,632.

In addition to the illegal drugs, they also seized a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver loaded with four live rounds.

According to the police, the suspect had been under surveillance for a week after they received information that he was selling illegal drugs in the area.

It was reported that the suspect could distribute 100-200 grams of shabu per week, with his distribution area covering Barangay Bulacao and neighboring barangays.

A ballistic analysis of the suspect's weapon will be conducted to see whether it was involved in any shooting occurrences in Cebu City.

Charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed by the Inayawan police against the suspect. (AYB, TPT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph