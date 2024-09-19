High-value individual nabbed in Barangay Bulacao

A SUSPECTED high-value individual (HVI) was arrested in Barangay Bulacao. Cebu City following a buy-bust conducted by the operatives of Inayawan Police Station at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2024, in Sitio San Vicente of the said barangay.

The suspect was identified as Richie Rosales Recuerdo, 38, a resident of the aforementioned location.

Authorities confiscated sachets believed to contain shabu, weighing 45.24 grams with a standard drug price of P307,632.

In addition to the illegal drugs, they also seized a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver loaded with four live rounds.

According to the police, the suspect had been under surveillance for a week after they received information that he was selling illegal drugs in the area.

It was reported that the suspect could distribute 100-200 grams of shabu per week, with his distribution area covering Barangay Bulacao and neighboring barangays.

A ballistic analysis of the suspect's weapon will be conducted to see whether it was involved in any shooting occurrences in Cebu City.

Charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed by the Inayawan police against the suspect. (AYB, TPT)