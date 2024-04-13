Cebu

High-value individual yields over P400,000 shabu in Talisay City drug bust

Contributed photo
Contributed photo

Police arrested a suspected high-value individual who yielded over P400,000 shabu during a buy-bust at around 9:58 p.m. on Friday, April 12, in Sitio Crosan, Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City, Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Sacares Delos Reyes, 47, 47-year-old married electrician from Sitio Buli, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

Taken from him were 70 grams of suspected shabu worth around P476,000, buy-bust money and a cellphone.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station, along with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), carried out the anti-illegal drug operation after learning about the suspect’s illegal drug activity. (DVG, TPT)

