High-value individual yields P680,000 shabu in Mandaue drug bust

A suspected high-value individual was arrested in a buy-bust in Sitio Abra, Barangay Alang-alang, Mandaue City, at around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the operatives of Mandaue Police Station 1 under station commander Colonel Julius Sagandoy, and in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7).

The suspect was identified as Rhandel Cardenas Rizon, 36, a resident of the said place.

Taken from him were alleged shabu weighing 100 grams with a standard drug price of P680,000. (DVG, TPT)