High-value suspect nabbed, P7-M shabu seized in Mambaling

A NEWLY identified high-value target was arrested by the Mambaling Police Station during a buy-bust at 12:35 a.m. on Friday, January 2, 2026, in Sitio San Juan, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as John Michael Lopez, 20, of F. Sikatuna Street, Barangay Day-as, Cebu City.

Authorities seized from him packs of shabu weighing 1,030 grams, with a standard street value of around P7 million, along with other evidence.

The confiscated illegal drugs have been sent to the Philippine National Police Forensic Laboratory 7 for chemical analysis.

One of the operatives from the Mambaling Police Station’s Station Drug Enforcement Unit revealed that they received information regarding Lopez’s illegal drug activities.

It was reported that Lopez would deliver shabu from Day-as, which led authorities to monitor his activities.

After gathering all the necessary information, an anti-illegal drug operation was immediately launched in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7, successfully resulting in the suspect’s arrest.

Cases for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 will be filed at the Mambaling Police Station. (AYB)