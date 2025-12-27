High-value target arrested in Inayawan drug buy-bust

POLICE arrested a high-value target and seized more than P700,000 worth of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Colo, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, at 6:55 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.

The Inayawan Police Station identified the suspect as Romeo Abiso Gaviola, 56, a resident of the area.

Officers confiscated packets of suspected shabu weighing about 115 grams with an estimated value of P782,000, including the buy-bust money.

The Inayawan Station Drug Enforcement Team placed Gaviola under surveillance after receiving reports of his involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Police coordinated the operation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7. Authorities said the suspect held a large supply of drugs to meet high demand during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Gaviola reportedly identified his source of illegal drugs, who is now the subject of a follow-up operation.

Police are preparing cases for violations of Section 5 and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 against the suspect. Gaviola is detained at the Inayawan Police Station. / ABC