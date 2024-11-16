High-value target in Bohol yields P9 million shabu in buy-bust

A HIGH-VALUE target in Bohol was arrested in a buy-bust operation carried out by the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office in Purok 7, Barangay Mariveles, Dauis town, at 2:20 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024.

The operation was led by PIU Chief Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Pomarejos under the supervision of provincial police chief Colonel Arnel Banzon.

The suspect was identified as Vicente Sarno alias Inting, a 45-year-old resident of Purok 1, Totolan, Dauis, but originally from Barangay Bahi, Alburquerque, Bohol.

Seized from him were large packs of suspected shabu weighing 1,350 grams, with a standard drug price of P9,180,000, along with his cellphone used in the drug transaction.

According to Pomarejos, the suspect had long been monitored after his name surfaced in their previous buy-bust operations as being involved in illegal drug activity.

Sarno allegedly served as warehouse keeper, locally known as bodegero, for large supplies of illegal drugs and his supplier is a drug inmate, whose identity is withheld by the police pending an ongoing investigation.

The suspect's drug distribution network, including his downlines, is currently being investigated by the police.

Sarno used to work as a sound technician, and his wife sells products online. (AYB)