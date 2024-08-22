High-value target nabbed for half million 'shabu' in Bohol

A MAN who was on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas' (PDEA 7) high-value target list was arrested in a buy-bust at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in Purok 7, Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the operatives of PDEA Bohol Provincial Office, together with the Bohol Maritime Police, Intelligence Unit of Bohol Police Provincial Office and Tagbilaran City Police Station, which resulted in the arrest of Alvin Rex, 23, of Baclayon, Bohol.

Taken from the suspect were 15 packs of alleged shabu with an estimated average market value of P510,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone, and drug paraphernalia.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, they built up a case against Rex for four weeks to verify information about his illegal drug activity before they conducted the buy-bust.

The seized evidence has been submitted to PDEA 7 for chemical analysis.

It is said that Rex could dispose of a kilogram of illegal substances every week.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)