High-value target yields P170,000 shabu in buy-bust

A suspected high-value target was arrested during a buy-bust at around 10:09 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Purok Saging, Barangay Lawaan II, Talisay City, southern Cebu.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the City Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station, in cooperation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), which resulted in the arrest of Jose Marito Cabreros Labra, 27, single, a native of Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, but is currently residing in Barangay Lawaan II.

Taken from the suspect were five packs of suspected shabu totaling 25 grams and worth around P170,000 and buy-bust money. (DVG, TPT)