Higher ancillary service costs to slightly raise November power bills

POWER users may notice a small increase in their November 2025 electricity bills due to higher Ancillary Services (AS) costs, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said.

Ancillary Services are extra power services used to keep the grid stable when supply and demand don’t match. The cost of these services went up by 15 percent, from P0.65 per kWh in September to P0.75 per kWh in October.

NGCP stressed it doesn’t profit from these charges — payments go directly to the power generators or the electricity market operator.

Meanwhile, the fee for using NGCP’s transmission lines rose only slightly, by less than one percent, from P0.592 per kWh to P0.595 per kWh. NGCP noted this change doesn’t affect its revenue because its income is capped by regulators.

Overall, the average transmission cost that electricity distributors pass on to consumers went up by 7.9 percent, from P1.40 per kWh in September to P1.51 per kWh in October. / KOC