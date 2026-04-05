Higher fuel prices push telco speed boost

FIBER broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has rolled out a nationwide speed upgrade for its FiberX plans, positioning connectivity as a buffer against the economic strain caused by rising fuel prices.

In a statement, the company said the temporary speed boost—an additional 50 Mbps for all FiberX subscribers from April 1 to 30, 2026—comes as elevated transport costs push more Filipinos to stay home, accelerating reliance on digital services for work, education, and commerce.

Converge chief executive officer Dennis Anthony Uy said the move aligns with calls from Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Henry Aguda to help cushion households from oil price pressures. The upgrade will be provided at no additional cost to both existing and new subscribers.

Economic impact

The initiative highlights how telecom providers are adapting to shifts in consumer behavior driven by fuel inflation. As commuting becomes more expensive, households are reallocating spending toward digital connectivity—boosting demand for reliable home internet.

Faster broadband speeds are expected to support productivity and continuity across sectors, particularly for remote work, online education, and small businesses operating through digital platforms. Improved connectivity also enhances access to essential services such as telehealth, e-commerce, digital banking, and government portals.

Industry analysts note that such measures could help sustain economic activity despite mobility constraints while reinforcing the role of internet infrastructure as a critical utility during periods of economic disruption. / KOC