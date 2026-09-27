Higher PUV fares take effect Monday, Sept. 28

COMMUTERS will have to pay higher fares as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) lifted the suspension on the implementation of approved fare increases for public utility vehicles (PUVs).

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said the fare adjustment raises the minimum fare for traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs) by P1, from P13 to P14 for the first four kilometers.

The succeeding kilometer rate will also increase by 20 centavos, from P1.80 to P2.

For modern PUJs, the minimum fare will increase by P2, from P15 to P17 for the first four kilometers, while the succeeding kilometer rate will rise from P2.20 to P2.40.

The DOTr approved the LTFRB's recommendation on September 25, while the suspension of the fare adjustments was lifted on September 26.

The LTFRB's approved adjustments also cover buses, taxis, transport network vehicle services, and point-to-point buses.

The new fare will take effect Monday, September 28. (DPC)