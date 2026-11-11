'Higher taxes hurt'

CEBU City’s plan to generate up to P500 million in additional annual revenue through revisions to its Revenue Code could put further pressure on businesses already grappling with inflation and rising operating costs, a lawyer warned.

Dean Jonathan Capanas of the University of San Jose-Recoletos School of Law cautioned city officials against rushing into tax adjustments during a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, saying economic conditions and the ongoing El Niño could weaken businesses’ ability to pay.

Capanas, a certified public accountant, said higher tax rates do not guarantee increased government collections, particularly if additional financial pressure forces establishments to scale down operations or close.

He urged the City Council to assess whether the proposed adjustments are necessary and economically viable before adopting them.

Revenue Code revision

The warning came as City Treasurer Emma Villarete presented the proposed overhaul of the City’s Revenue Code, which has been in effect since 1993.

Villarete said the City needs to update its revenue measures to reflect changes in business activities and address growing demands for public services.